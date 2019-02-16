Kids @ CAM with guest artist Emily Krueger

Cameron Art Museum 3210 S. 17th St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412

Kids @ CAM

Saturday, February 16th, 11am to 2pm

Guest artist Emily Krueger will lead a fun art activity making paper craft birds. Inspired by our exhibition, Recovery in Flight: The Sculptures of Grainger McKoy, children will use an assortment of colors and textures of paper to create their own unique birds.

The CAM Cafe will be open and serving up delicious food from 10am to 2pm! Make art, explore our exhibitions and stay for brunch!

Kids @ CAM is fun for all ages!

Suggested donation $5 per child

Parental supervision required at all times

No pre-registration necessary

Art & Exhibitions, Education & Learning, Kids & Family
910-395-5999
