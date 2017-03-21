Kids and Family Sign Class
The Bump & Beyond 890 S. Kerr Avenue, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
6-7pm. Bump and Beyond. Come learn Sign Language with us! Great for kids ages 3 to 10 and their families. We'll learn signs for animals, colors, family members, and more! We'll play games to help us practice and enjoy time with family. Call or text 603-581-6053 to sign up.
