Kid's Cooking Club
The Childrens Museum of Wilmington 116 Orange St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
3:30 - 4:30pm Tuesdays. Children's Museum. Learn new skills and explore fun seasonal recipes. Then savor the flavor of your hard work. Kids Cooking Club is sponsored by Harris Teeter. Visit www.playwilmington.org for weekly themes and call 254-3534 to pre-register.
Education & Learning, Food & Drink, Kids & Family