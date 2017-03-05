2 & 6pm. Wilson Center. Jungle Book is a “must see” for young children and the adults who love them! High Energy dance, music, acrobatics, puppetry, and circus arts brings the beloved classic to life. With the show time at only an hour, Jungle Book is designed to entertain and enrich the young and young at heart. Narration of the rich literature brings a focus on reading. Every child who attends will receive a take home reading booklet to enjoy with their family. Don’t miss the high flying spectacle of Mowgli and his Jungle friends. Tickets will sell fast so get yours early. Daniel Seamans (Anchor WWAY) is the Master of Ceremonies.