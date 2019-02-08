× Expand Thalian Association Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat

Main Stage | Thalian Hall | 310 Chestnut Street

February 8th - 17th, 2019

Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm | Sundays at 3:00 pm

Call 910-632-2285 for info and tickets.

Lyrics by Tim Rice, Music by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber

This lively musical by famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.