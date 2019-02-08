Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Thalian Hall Center For the Performing Arts 310 Chestnut Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Thalian Association
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat
Main Stage | Thalian Hall | 310 Chestnut Street
February 8th - 17th, 2019
Fridays & Saturdays at 7:30 pm | Sundays at 3:00 pm
Call 910-632-2285 for info and tickets.
Lyrics by Tim Rice, Music by Sir Andrew Lloyd Webber
This lively musical by famed composer Andrew Lloyd Webber follows preferred son Joseph. After being sold into slavery by his brothers, he ingratiates himself with Egyptian noble Potiphar, but ends up in jail after refusing the amorous advances of Potiphar’s wife. While imprisoned, Joseph discovers his ability to interpret dreams, and he soon finds himself in front of the mighty but troubled, Elvis-inspired, Pharaoh. Joseph’s solution to Egypt’s famine elevates him to Pharaoh’s right-hand man and reunites him with his family.