On Saturday, August 26th, Capt’n Bill’s will be holding the 6th annual Joe’s Bucket Bash in memory of Joe Moran. The bucket bash was started when Joe was diagnosed with a rare type of cancer. The volleyball tournament, corn hole tournament and raffle were held to raise money to help with the expense of his medical bills. Before Joe’s passing, he made sure people knew that he wanted the Bucket Bash to continue so that his family can help pay it forward to others that are in the same situation.

This year’s Bucket Bash recipient is Cheryl Lee. In September of 2016, Cheryl was diagnosed with Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer with metastasis to the liver. It is our hope to raise enough money to help Cheryl with not only her medical bills, but to take some of the burden off everyday life expenses for her family. Cheryl is married to her husband Brian and they have 2 sons, William age 8 and Turner age 9. Cheryl is currently receiving a medical trial treatment at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, NC. Her family are members of Wesleyan Chapel United Methodist Church.

There is something for everyone including raffles, kids activities, volleyball and corn hole!