The event, organized by JDRF volunteers, is expected to attract more than 1,600 supporters, including teams representing local businesses, families, schools and other organizations. The JDRF Community One Walk brings together people who share JDRF’s vision to create a world without T1D for a day of inspiration and fun. This is a great activity for families and friends to get together in support of type 1 diabetes research, whether you know someone affected by T1D or just want to make a difference.