Join us Thursday, May 9 at 6:30pm for the “Jazz at the Mansion” concert series hosted by the Bellamy Mansion Museum and the Cape Fear Jazz Society. Our featured performer that evening will be the Jerald Shynett Allstars. Bring your blankets and chairs and enjoy an evening out on the Bellamy Mansion lawn! Beer, wine and snacks will be available for sale. Concerts are rain or shine events. The concert will be moved into the mansion in case of bad weather, which will limit the number of attendees.

Tickets are only available at the door.

$18.00 General Admission

$15.00 Member Admission- Cape Fear Jazz Society Members & Bellamy Mansion Museum Members

$10.00 Student/Volunteer Admission- Cape Fear Jazz Society Volunteers & Bellamy Mansion Museum Volunteers

Proceeds from ticket sales support the musicians, the Cape Fear Jazz Society, and the Bellamy Mansion Museum.