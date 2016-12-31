Island of Lights New Year's Eve Countdown
Carolina Beach 1121 N. Lake Park Blvd., Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
9pm. Carolina Beach. Don't miss the giant beach ball being dropped at midnight followed by a spectacular fireworks demonstration. This free family-friendly event will feature a DJ and dancing with refreshments and party favors available for purchase. In an Island of Lights tradition there will be a raffle, with the winner taking home the original artwork for the Island of Lights 2015 official Christmas card and ornament.
