Island of Lights: Lighting of the Lake Celebration
Carolina Beach Lake Park Atlanta Ave, Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
7pm. Carolina Beach Lake Park. The Island of Lights Festival in Carolina Beach and Kure Beach kicks off with Lighting at the Lake at Carolina Beach Lake Park. The event features an opening ceremony with the President of the Island of Lights Committee, Pleasure Island elected officials, and musical entertainment. Santa makes an appearance and free refreshments are available. Local Cub Scouts provide the Honor Guard and display the flag for the singing of the National Anthem.
Info
Carolina Beach Lake Park Atlanta Ave, Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428 View Map
Kids & Family