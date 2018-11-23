Island of Lights Light Up the Lake Celebration

The Lighting at the Lake Ceremony officially begins the month long Island of Lights Festival in Carolina & Kure Beaches. There is parking in the lot at the lake, a lot across the street from the lake and on Lake Park Blvd where indicated. The brief opening ceremony, prior to the actual lighting, will feature the President of the Island of Lights Committee, Pleasure Island elected officials, and musical entertainment. Local Cub Scouts provide the Honor Guard and display the flag for the singing of the National Anthem. After the Lighting at the Lake Celebration Santa will make a guest appearance under the shelter area.