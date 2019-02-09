Intro. to Computer Programming (Ages 12-15) - UNCW Engineering Expectations

× Expand UNCW Engineering Expectations Student learning fundamental computer coding with UNCW Engineering Expectations

Aspiring to code at the next level? Join us this Spring for our Intro to Computer Programming weekend program as we go in-depth to programming with python and java. Students (ages 12-15) will develop an understanding of basic concepts such as constructing algorithms and accessing data from external files. By the end of each program, students will walk away with college level programming skills. No previous programming experience required.

For more information & to register, visit:

https://uncw-horizons.symplicity.com/index.php?s=programs&mode=form&id=2f4f0988963c956e68ecd2074e0a19d0