Intro. to Computer Programming (Ages 12-15) - UNCW Engineering Expectations

UNCW Watson School of Education 601 South College Road, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

Aspiring to code at the next level? Join us this Spring for our Intro to Computer Programming weekend program as we go in-depth to programming with python and java. Students (ages 12-15) will develop an understanding of basic concepts such as constructing algorithms and accessing data from external files. By the end of each program, students will walk away with college level programming skills. No previous programming experience required.

For more information & to register, visit:

https://uncw-horizons.symplicity.com/index.php?s=programs&mode=form&id=2f4f0988963c956e68ecd2074e0a19d0

UNCW Watson School of Education 601 South College Road, Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
910-962-2640
