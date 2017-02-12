Intro to Baby Sign Workshop
The Bump & Beyond 890 S. Kerr Avenue, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
1-2pm. The Bump and Beyond. Come learn more about using sign language with infants and toddlers in this fun workshop! You'll learn the benefits of signing, how to sign, and 10 signs to use with your child. Spots are limited so register today! $10 per adult. Children are welcome. Call or text Michaela at 603-581-6053 to sign up!
Info
The Bump & Beyond 890 S. Kerr Avenue, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family