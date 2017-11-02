International Games Week: RPG Quest with Cape Fear Games
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
4pm. Northeast Library. Once again, Cape Fear Games is coming to the library to bestow their infinite wisdom and gaming know-how on the curious and adventuresome minds of NHC teens! Learn how to play Magic: The Gathering, D&D, and more! Register at www.nhclibrary.com.
Info
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map