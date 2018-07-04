Independence Day Open House

Staff will be in 1940’s era costumes, serving free coffee and doughnuts, and sodas will return to the WWII price of five cents. The Cape Fear Swing Dance Society offers free lessons (2 and 4pm) for the popular dances of the era including, the Lindy Hop, East Coast Swing and the Collegiate Shag. The five-minute documentary film Home Away From Home produced in 2016 by Emmy nominated filmmaker Rob Hill to honor the 75th anniversary of the Historic USO Building -- will be screened all afternoon. The Wilmington Film Museum is open for tours all day.