Incredible Insects
NHC Public Library Myrtle Grove 5155 South College Road, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
Cape Fear Museum presents, Incredible Insects! Play a fun game to identify key characteristics of insects and discover how they communicate. Take the compound eye challenge and make a fun insect model to take home. Registration required. Ages 5-11
Info
NHC Public Library Myrtle Grove 5155 South College Road, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family