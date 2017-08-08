Improv for Kids
NHC Public Library Myrtle Grove 5155 South College Road, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
3pm. Myrtle Grove Library. Ages 8-12. Learn the basics of working together to create & develop on-the-spot comedic scenes. Kids will participate in a variety of fun improv games and activities. Registration required and opens 4 weeks prior to program date. Register online or call 91-798-6393. Contact Miss Moe for more info!
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance