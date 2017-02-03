I'm With Cupid

Theatre NOW 19 S. 10th St, City of Wilmington, North Carolina

6pm. TheatreNOW. Enjoy this romantically themed comedy alongside a delicious three-course meal at Wilmington’s only dinner theater! Cupid, the delightful cherub, is all grown up now with everything but his wings, and after four centuries he is ready for love. Between dating services and his ever-meddling mother Venus, there is a recipe for loveable mayhem, love triangles and a speed dating hijinks.

Info

Theatre NOW 19 S. 10th St, City of Wilmington, North Carolina View Map

Kids & Family, Theater & Dance

