Hubb's Farm Fall Festival and Corn Maze

Hubb's Farm 10276 US Hwy 421 N, Clinton, North Carolina 28328

Weekend events including 10-acre corn maze, NC Gold Rush Fall Festival Weekend, Hay Bale Festival, First Responders' Weekend, Thank A Farmer Weekend, Pirate Invasion Weekend, Freedom USA Weekend, The Scarecrow Express, Halloween at Hubb's, Tough As A Farmer Competition, Smashing Pumpkins Sunday, Last Dance Saturday.

Info
Hubb's Farm 10276 US Hwy 421 N, Clinton, North Carolina 28328 View Map
Festivals & Fairs
704.310.0443
