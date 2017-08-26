How to Get Your Teacher Ready - Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. A class of students gives tips and tricks for getting a teacher ready -- for the first day of school and all the events and milestones that will follow. Filled with charming humor, this is a playful, heartwarming celebration of teachers and students preparing to head back to school. Join us for Storytime with activities to follow.
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings