How to Eat Like a Child
Thalian Hall Center For the Performing Arts 310 Chestnut St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina
3 & 6pm. Thalian Hall. Performance Club Children's Theater presents How to Eat Like a Child, a musical romp featuring 23 lessons in such subjects as how to beg for a dog, how to torture your sister, how to act after being sent to your room, and how to laugh hysterically.
Kids & Family, Theater & Dance