How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets - Storytime

Google Calendar - How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets - Storytime - 2017-01-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets - Storytime - 2017-01-14 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets - Storytime - 2017-01-14 11:00:00 iCalendar - How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets - Storytime - 2017-01-14 11:00:00

Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

11am. Barnes & Noble, Mayfaire. Perfect for every child who has ever loved or yearned for a pet, this uproarious new book delights readers of all ages as they peek into the mischievous world of Jane Yolen and Mark Teague's bestselling 'How Do Dinosaurs...' series. Join us for a fun-filled Storytime featuring “How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets?” Call 509-1880 for details.

Info

Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map

Kids & Family, Talks & Readings

Google Calendar - How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets - Storytime - 2017-01-14 11:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets - Storytime - 2017-01-14 11:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets - Storytime - 2017-01-14 11:00:00 iCalendar - How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets - Storytime - 2017-01-14 11:00:00