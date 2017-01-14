How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets - Storytime

11am. Barnes & Noble, Mayfaire. Perfect for every child who has ever loved or yearned for a pet, this uproarious new book delights readers of all ages as they peek into the mischievous world of Jane Yolen and Mark Teague's bestselling 'How Do Dinosaurs...' series. Join us for a fun-filled Storytime featuring “How Do Dinosaurs Choose Their Pets?” Call 509-1880 for details.