Homework Strategies/Q&A

× Expand Adobe stock images Mother Helping Daughter With Homework In Kitchen Homework

During this FREE workshop, parents will be exposed to strategies designed to support students' efforts to complete homework assignments. A wide range of study tips, technology tools, time management aids, and advocating skills will be presented. The presentations will be followed by a Q & A session with members of our trained Hill School staff. Registration is required. Register at: https://www.hillschoolofwilmington.org/events/workshop-homework-strategies-and-q-a