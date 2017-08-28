Homework Help and Test Prep Resources
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
3pm. Northeast Library. Gear up for the upcoming school year by learning about the resources NHCPL has to help you with your homework and test preparation. This workshop will cover tutor.com, Learning Express Library, NC Live resources, and more.
Info
NHC Public Library Northeast 1241 Military Cutoff Rd., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
Education & Learning, Kids & Family