Hoggard IB 5K Globe Trot

This is a one-of-a-kind 5K road race and international food truck rodeo organized by the International Baccalaureate students at Hoggard High School. Racers can choose to participate in a 5K ($25) or a fun run ($20) and enjoy the food truck festivities. The Race is Sunday, November 19, 2017 at 2:00 pm at Hoggard Stadium - Packet pickup and food truck rodeo starts at 12 pm. Proceeds benefit the Hoggard IB Booster Club. Register early to get a T-shirt!