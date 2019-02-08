Historic Wilmington Foundation's Plaque Research Made Simple

× Expand Historic Wilmington Foundation Flyer

If you’ve always been curious about your home’s history, you won’t want to miss this fun, informative, FREE how-to presentation on Wilmington’s popular historic plaque program. Professional researcher and Historic Wilmington Foundation Plaque Committee member Carol Bragale will walk you through the historic plaque application with invaluable research tips, tricks, and advice. Join us for sips and snacks and see architectural artifacts from the Museum’s collection before the presentation begins.

Space is limited and pre-registration is required.