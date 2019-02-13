Historic Wilmington Foundation's Impact of Preservation Speech Contest

× Expand Historic Wilmington Foundation Flyer

The purpose of the Historic Wilmington Foundation, Inc., High School Scholarship Program: “The Impact of Historic Preservation Contest” is to provide participants and audience members education and appreciation about our local historic structures. Additionally, students will gain an exercise in the valuable leadership skill of public presentation, along with the opportunity to learn about the value of community awareness.

Admission to the event is free, but prospective participants must apply.

Eligibility: All citizens or lawful permanent residents of the United States, who are bona fide students in good standing, presently enrolled in a New Hanover County, Brunswick County, or Pender County school as a junior or senior for the 2018-2019 school year may apply. The contest is limited to the first 25 qualifying students who apply.

Scholarships: Scholarships are presented to the three finalists as follows: 1st Place: $1,000; 2nd Place: $500; 3rd Place: $250. These scholarships may be used to attend any community/junior college, approved vocational school, or university or college in the United States.