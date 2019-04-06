Historic Wilmington Foundation's Azalea Festival Home Tour

× Expand Historic Wilmington Foundation Azalea Festival Flyer

The Historic Wilmington Foundation is proud to present the 2019 Azalea Festival Home Tour! The tour will be on April 6-7, 2019, and includes ten homes in three historic Wilmington neighborhoods: Downtown, Carolina Place, and Carolina Heights. Architectural styles include Neoclassical Revival, Craftsman Bungalow, Italianate, Colonial Revival and more.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 12:30pm on Saturday, April 6, at the Governor Dudley Mansion downtown. Also on Saturday, local ice cream purveyors Boombalatti’s will set up their truck at the parking lot of Temple Baptist Church on Market Street and give out free ice cream to tour ticket holders, while supplies last.

Azalea Festival Home Tour tickets are $35 and available online now. Later in March, tickets will also be available at select Harris Teeter stores, Ivy Cottage and other local shops. Additionally, tickets can be purchased on April 6-7 at any house on the tour for $40. For a complete list of tour houses or to buy tickets, visit tinyurl.com/HWFhometour.