PlayTime! Historic Toys and Games
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Come out to play, create and imagine in Cape Fear Museum’s newest exhibit, PlayTime! Play games from the past, create historic toys and imagine how people have had fun together for generations! Special activities in PlayTime gallery 10-11 AM and 3-4 PM. Adult participation is required. Regular PlayTime activities include the ball run, spinning tops, dress-up and the performance stage, origami and much more! Fun for all ages!
Cape Fear Museum 814 Market St., City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
