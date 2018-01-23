Hill School of Wilmington Open House

The Hill School of Wilmington is hosting an Open House for prospective families on Tuesday, January 23, 2018, from 5:30-7:00 pm*. Families are invited to tour the school and meet the faculty.

The Hill School of Wilmington offers a unique half-day academic program for students in grades 1-8 with learning disabilities and/or attention deficit disorder. The instructional program uses a research-based, multisensory, structured language methodology based on the Orton-Gillingham approach. Students are taught in a 4:1 (student to teacher) classroom setting. A five-week Summer Program is also offered to provide students an opportunity to improve their skills as well as to help prevent regression in performance that occurs without daily practice. For more information on The Hill School of Wilmington, its mission, and methodology, please visit our website at www.hillschoolofwilmington.org, or email us at info@hillschoolofwilmington.org

*An information session on Financial Aid options will be presented from 5:30-6:00.