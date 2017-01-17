Hill School of Wilmington Open House
Hill School of Wilmington 3240 Burnt Mill Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
6-7:30pm. The Hill School of Wilmington is hosting an Open House for prospective families on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, from 6:00-7:30 pm. Families are invited to tour the school and meet the faculty. The Hill School of Wilmington offers a unique half-day academic program for students in grades 1-8 with learning disabilities and/or attention deficit disorder. During the traditional school year, students attend The Hill School for three hours a day for intensive remediation in reading, writing, and math. They attend their base school (public, private, religious, or home school) for the other portion of the day.
