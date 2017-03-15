Hike NC Guided Hike

This spring, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and the North Carolina State Parks continue Hike NC, a series of more than 60 free guided hikes in North Carolina’s state parks and nature preserves. Each hike will be led by the state’s top hiking and nature experts.

The following is the date and location for the guided hike:

March 15, 2017

10:00am-10:45am

2601 River Road, Winnabow, NC 28479

(enter park; turn left into the first parking area)