Hike NC Guided Hike: Carolina Beach State Park - Flytrap Trail
Carolina Beach State Park 1010 B Rd, Carolina Beach, North Carolina 28428
This fall, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and the North Carolina State Parks continue Hike NC, a series of more than 60 free guided hikes across North Carolina’s state parks, nature preserves and your local community parks. Each hike will be led by the state’s top hiking and nature experts.
The following is the date and location for the guided hike:
- Date: October 28, 2017
- Time: 10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
- Address: Carolina Beach State Park, 1010 State Park Road, Carolina Beach, NC 28428
Meet at the end of the Nature Trail Lane in the Flytrap Trail parking lot. Insect repellent is recommended. Please call the park office for any questions: 910-458-8206.
Info
