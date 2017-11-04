Hike NC Guided Hike: Boiling Springs Lake Preserve

This fall, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina and the North Carolina State Parks continue Hike NC, a series of more than 60 free guided hikes across North Carolina’s state parks, nature preserves and your local community parks. Each hike will be led by the state’s top hiking and nature experts.

The following is the date and location for the guided hike:

Date: November 4, 2017

Time: 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM

Address: 1 Leeds Rd.Southport, NC 28461

Please park at the BSL Community Center.