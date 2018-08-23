Hide and Seek
Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
Bring your “Little Explorers” ages 2-5 out to the park and discover nature through stories, songs, hands-on activities, hikes and crafts. Your children will delight in the many nature themes we explore each month. Space is limited and pre-registration is required for these popular programs. $3/participant. Call 341-0075 to register.
Info
Kids & Family, Outdoor