Join us for Poplar Grove’s 22nd Annual Herb and Garden Fair! Mark the beginning of Spring with a 2 day event featuring some of our state’s best herb and plant vendors as well as local artisans and crafters! There will also be lots of food, concessions and activities for the kids! The show runs Saturday, April 1st from 9-5 and Sunday, April 2nd from 10-4. Admission is $5.00 and includes a raffle ticket for goodies donated by our talented vendors, all proceeds benefit the conservation and preservation of Historical Poplar Grove Plantation.