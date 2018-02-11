Heart & Soul: An Evening of Dinner and Dancing
St. Paul's Episcopal Church 16 N 16th St, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28401
Heart & Soul: An Evening of Dinner and Dancing in support of the Wilmington Boys Choir Sunday, February 11, 6:30 pm, St. Paul's Episcopal Parish Hall. Come and dance your socks off! $25 includes spaghetti dinner & beverage. Live music by Nicole Thompson and Darryl Murrill
http://www.wilmingtonboyschoir.org/events.html
