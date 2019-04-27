Healthy Kids Day at Empie Park

Healthy Kids Day is a one day festival that will be held at Empie Park on Saturday, April 27, 2019.

This is the 8th annual partnership with the City of Wilmington Parks & Recreation and the YMCA of Southeastern North Carolina to present this fun filled day! This is a free community event that will offer families the opportunity to participate in active play and educational opportunities designed to improve health and wellness.

Free admission and free events include:

- FREE 3/4 Mile Fun Run/Walk Register Online- Sports Stations- Face Painting- Bouncy Houses- Community Booths- Animal Rescue Groups- Zumba-Tons of free giveaways and prizes!- Food will be available for purchase by local food trucks