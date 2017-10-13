Harvest Dinner at the historic Dudley Mansion

Join us at the historic Dudley Mansion for an exquisite five course dinner prepared by Chef Dean Neff and Lydia Clopton of Pinpoint Restaurant, and Chef Bud Taylor of the Bistro at Topsail. The night will start with mingling, hors d'oeuvres, and custom cocktails, followed by dinner courses and wine pairings. A silent auction will be held during the event. Reservations are required and can only be made with Bellamy staff. Reservations are $187.25 (includes state tax) Cash, check, or credit cards are accepted.