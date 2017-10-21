Harvest Arts Fest
Tidal Creek Cooperative Food Market 5329 Oleander Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
1-5pm. Tidal Creek. Features more than 20 local artists/vendors, musical performances by Laura McLean and the Broccoli Brothers Circus trio, and a silent auction (proceeds go toward the purchase of a reverse osmosis filtration machine to be stationed for public use at Dreams Center for Arts Education).
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family