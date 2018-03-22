Half United Retail Store Launch Party

EVENT LINK: https://www.facebook.com/events/1453251224783717/

Come hang out with the HALF UNITED, COWORX and Port City Java teams (and all the great businesses in The Cargo District) at our brand new office/retail space! We're celebrating the launch of our new retail store and our 2017 holiday partnership with Port City Java. This past holiday season, by purchasing our HALF UNITED x Port City Java coffee sleeve, YOU provided $13,000 to feed local children in need! That money has been donated to our local charity partners. So come on out and enjoy:

-Drinks

-Food Truck

-Brand New Products and sales on HU classics

-Live Music

-Tour The Cargo District and COWORX

-Great people

-Good times!

HALF UNITED is a fashion brand, based in Wilmington, NC, that fights global hunger. For every HU product you purchase, YOU give 7 meals to a child in need! Learn more here: www.halfunited.com

The Cargo District is the coolest new area of town on Queen St between 16th and 17th streets. Learn more about it here: https://www.cargodistrict.com/

COWORX is a collaborative workspace, in The Cargo District, where you can rent as little as a single desk up to a large space, for as little or as long as you would like, like the one HALF UNITED currently uses. Learn more about COWORX here: https://www.coworxspace.com/