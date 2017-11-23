Habitat for Humanity Turkey Trot

8:30am. Wrightsville Beach Park. Gobble, Gobble! Cape Fear Habitat for Humanity presents its annual fundraising Turkey Trot at Wrightsville Beach Park. Participants run or walk the timed 5K or untimed 1-mile courses along the Wrightsville Beach Loop. This race is dog and stroller, and wheelchair-friendly. For more information visit www.wrightsvillebeachturkeytrot.com.