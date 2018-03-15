Growing Up Wild Workshop
Halyburton Park 4099 S. 17th Street, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28412
Ages: 16 and up Cost: FREE
Growing Up Wild is a workshop which focuses on early childhood and builds on children’s sense of wonder about nature. Through a wide range of activities and experiences, Growing Up WILD provides an early foundation for developing positive impressions about nature and lifelong social and academic skills. This 6 hour workshop counts toward the NC Environmental Educator’s
Certification and Continuing Education Credits for Criteria I.
