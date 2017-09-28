Growing Independence Breakfast and Awards - Fundraiser
The Terraces on Sir Tyler 1826 Sir Tyler Drive, North Carolina 28405
9am. The Terraces on Sir Tyler. The disAbility Resource Center in Wilmington, presents an event that acknowledges the exceptional achievements of community residents with disabilities, and honors employers and others that are dedicated to hiring persons with disabilities and improving the quality of life in the regions that dRC serve for all residents and visitors with disabilities. Visit www.drc-cil.org for more information.
