Goodnight Lab: A Scientific Parody - Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. While poking fun at the clutter and chaos of lab life, this sweet parody of the beloved Goodnight Moon gives scientists of all ages everything they need to say goodnight and rest before returning to the research world in the morning. Activities to follow.
Info
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings