Goodnight Lab: A Scientific Parody - Storytime

Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

11am. Barnes & Noble. While poking fun at the clutter and chaos of lab life, this sweet parody of the beloved Goodnight Moon gives scientists of all ages everything they need to say goodnight and rest before returning to the research world in the morning. Activities to follow.

Kids & Family, Talks & Readings
