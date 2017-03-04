Goodnight, Goodnight, Construction Site - Storytime

Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405

11am. Barnes & Noble. As the sun sets behind the big construction site, all the hardworking trucks get ready to say goodnight. One by one Crane Truck, Cement Mixer, Dump Truck, Bulldozer and Excavator finish their work and lie down to rest so they'll be ready for another day of rough and tough construction play! Call 509-1880 for details.

