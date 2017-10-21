Good Day, Good Night - Storytime
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405
11am. Barnes & Noble. Humpty Dumpty is an avid bird watcher whose favorite place to be is high up on the city wall --- that is, until after his famous fall. Now terrified of heights, Humpty can no longer do many of the things he loves most. Will he summon the courage to face his fear? Find out at Storytime, with activities to follow.
Info
Barnes and Noble Booksellers 890 Inspiration Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28405 View Map
Kids & Family, Talks & Readings