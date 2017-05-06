Goats on the Grass

Tidal Creek Cooperative Food Market 5329 Oleander Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403

1pm. Tidal Creek Co Op. features animals from Be Life Farm and includes a baby goat petting area, a goat-themed art project for kids, live music with the Broccoli Brothers Circus, and a pop-up arts and crafts fair featuring all local artists.

Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Kids & Family

