Goats on the Grass
Tidal Creek Cooperative Food Market 5329 Oleander Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403
1pm. Tidal Creek Co Op. features animals from Be Life Farm and includes a baby goat petting area, a goat-themed art project for kids, live music with the Broccoli Brothers Circus, and a pop-up arts and crafts fair featuring all local artists.
Info
Tidal Creek Cooperative Food Market 5329 Oleander Drive, City of Wilmington, North Carolina 28403 View Map
Concerts & Live Music, Education & Learning, Kids & Family