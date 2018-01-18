Girls’ Choir of Wilmington New-member Auditions and Open Rehearsal

(For girls 5th - 12th grade)

Thursday, January 18, 2018 5:30 - 7 pm, First Baptist Activities Center, 1939 Independence Blvd, Wilmington, NC 28403

No prepared musical selection is necessary.

https://www.facebook.com/events/391284611320002/

Audition form and details here: http://girlschoirofwilmington.org/Membership.htm