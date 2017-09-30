Gather in the Garden with Nature Connect NC and the Justin Fox Trio

Enjoy an evening of food, beverages and acoustic music in the beer garden at Wrightsville Beach Brewery! The Justin Fox Trio will provide the tunes so you can dance the night away, or sit back, relax and enjoy the atmosphere.

There will be raffle prizes, pizza on us, and other food available for purchase. 11% of the net sales of WBB's Cobia Kolsch beer for the whole month of September will go towards the Nature Connect NC scholarship fund.

Recommended $20 donation at the door to support Nature Connect NC.